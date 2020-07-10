PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 55.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 33.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in PepsiCo by 17.0% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in PepsiCo by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 31,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup cut their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.06.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.94. 2,123,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

