Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after acquiring an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950,461 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 347.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624,759 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.85. 17,551,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,338,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $185.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.07.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.