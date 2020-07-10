Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Pilgrim’s Pride’s have lagged the industry in the past three months it is likely to gain momentum in the near term. The company’s net sales increased year over year in the first quarter of 2020. Results were backed by higher sales in the United States and European operations. Also, the company is gaining from growth in the Prepared Foods unit. Moreover, Pilgrim’s Pride continues to gain from expansion in the fresh foods space. However, the company has been facing weak macro conditions in Mexico, which is disrupting consumer spending and lowering demand in the region. Further, chicken prices were lower than seasonal expectations in the region during the first quarter. Apart from this, higher feed costs are concerns. Incidentally, Pilgrim’s Pride’s cost of sales rose 15.6% in first-quarter.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPC. BidaskClub cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.24. 41,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,165. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.14%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 140.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 120.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 27.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

