Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 584,800 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 544,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.23. 4,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,839. The company has a market capitalization of $122.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.40. Pixelworks has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

