Quant Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.19 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Quant token can currently be purchased for $7.60 or 0.00082407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $91.77 million and $1.19 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00339558 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00049791 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Earneo (SNPC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012466 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.