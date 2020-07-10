Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.95

Resolute Mining Limited (ASX:RSG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $0.97. Resolute Mining shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 5,676,969 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.92.

In other Resolute Mining news, insider John Welborn 699,688 shares of Resolute Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

