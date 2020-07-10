RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,100 ($50.46).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHIM shares. Commerzbank decreased their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,700 ($45.53) to GBX 2,900 ($35.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,800 ($46.76) to GBX 3,500 ($43.07) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,200 ($51.69) to GBX 4,100 ($50.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

In other news, insider Stefan Borgas acquired 475 shares of RHI Magnesita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,090 ($25.72) per share, for a total transaction of £9,927.50 ($12,216.96).

Shares of RHI Magnesita stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.17) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,480 ($30.52). 80,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,028. RHI Magnesita has a 12-month low of GBX 1,419 ($17.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,778 ($58.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,523.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,737.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

