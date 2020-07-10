Rotork (ROR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Rotork (LON: ROR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 7/6/2020 – Rotork had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
  • 7/3/2020 – Rotork had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 255 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.08). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 7/1/2020 – Rotork had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 230 ($2.83). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
  • 7/1/2020 – Rotork had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
  • 6/30/2020 – Rotork had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
  • 6/30/2020 – Rotork had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
  • 6/30/2020 – Rotork had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
  • 6/11/2020 – Rotork was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.69) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 250 ($3.08).
  • 5/20/2020 – Rotork had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 280 ($3.45) to GBX 210 ($2.58). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/15/2020 – Rotork had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of ROR traded down GBX 12.20 ($0.15) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 274 ($3.37). 2,393,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,000. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Rotork p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 177.05 ($2.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 344.70 ($4.24). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 276.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 277.46.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

