Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.38

Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and traded as high as $12.01. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 42,800 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63.
In other Royce Global Value Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $127,849.40. Also, CEO Christopher D. Clark acquired 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $42,091.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 105,844 shares of company stock worth $1,066,499 in the last ninety days.
About Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT)
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.
