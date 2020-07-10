Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,935.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 505.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,718. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.80.

