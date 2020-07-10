Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCU. ValuEngine raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sculptor Capital Management in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

NYSE:SCU remained flat at $$12.49 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Sculptor Capital Management has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $28.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $708.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $72.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.35 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 59.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 179,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares in the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

