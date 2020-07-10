Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Stake Increased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 1,035.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,837 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology makes up about 0.9% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $1,031,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.8% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 41,281 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,220 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after acquiring an additional 44,370 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 139,374 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 34.5% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,897. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $2,280,628.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $25,344.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,494 shares of company stock worth $5,309,939. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

