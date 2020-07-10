SEEK (ASX:SEK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.09

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.09 and traded as low as $16.66. SEEK shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 1,084,754 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of A$19.06.

SEEK Company Profile (ASX:SEK)

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through SEEK Asia Pacific & Americas, and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and related services; and sourcing and placement of candidates into roles online, as well as the distribution and provision higher education courses.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit