Sentient Coin (SEN) Price Hits $0.0004

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Sentient Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $514,265.70 and approximately $4,085.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentient Coin has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentient Coin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00043546 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.39 or 0.00773530 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.30 or 0.01910208 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00013003 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00172432 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00172385 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009210 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Sentient Coin Coin Profile

Sentient Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentient Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentient Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.