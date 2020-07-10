Short Interest in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Declines By 9.9%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,790,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the June 15th total of 11,980,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

CHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.76.

NYSE CHS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,356. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $280.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.53 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. On average, analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bonnie R. Brooks acquired 77,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $100,328.80. Also, insider Molly Langenstein acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 186,176 shares of company stock valued at $243,279. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,742,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,069,000 after acquiring an additional 42,478 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,364,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 77,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

