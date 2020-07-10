Short Interest in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Declines By 9.0%

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 6,680,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

CXO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.21.

Shares of CXO traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,992. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.84. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $104.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 210.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,202,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 15.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

