Short Interest in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Decreases By 9.8%

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 708,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,430,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,530,000 after buying an additional 308,814 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,874,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,272,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2,076.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after buying an additional 1,548,001 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,258,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,294,000 after buying an additional 271,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,105,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after buying an additional 628,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on EPC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.70.

Shares of EPC stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.31. 16,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,246. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average is $29.13. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.