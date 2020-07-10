Short Interest in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Drops By 9.7%

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

ERF has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Enerplus in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,625 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 55,038 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 16,471.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,471 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 968,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $509.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.97.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0074 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

