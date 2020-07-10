Short Interest in Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Declines By 10.9%

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the June 15th total of 55,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mid-Con Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Mid-Con Energy Partners stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.18. 2,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,991. Mid-Con Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $38.46 million for the quarter.

About Mid-Con Energy Partners

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

