Short Interest in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Decreases By 7.7%

Jul 10th, 2020

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.43.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.62. 14,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,456. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $266.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.20.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $53,848.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 3.3% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 23.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $4,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

