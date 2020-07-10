Short Interest in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Declines By 10.3%

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the June 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

RLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of RLI from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

NYSE:RLI traded up $2.88 on Friday, hitting $78.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.83. RLI has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.68 million. RLI had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLI will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $109,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 500.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

