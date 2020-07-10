Short Interest in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Decreases By 10.3%

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 968,300 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the June 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.63.

SAFM traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,323. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -929.17 and a beta of 0.62. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $102.13 and a one year high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $844.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.43 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,058.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

