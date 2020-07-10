Short Interest in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Decreases By 10.6%

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 487,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 922 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $25,216.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at $3,451,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 20.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,027,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,041,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SANM traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.53. 7,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,510. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.23). Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SANM shares. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Sanmina from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

