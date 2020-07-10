Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SWIR. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ SWIR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.27. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $157.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.00 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 43.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

