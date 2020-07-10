SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.67.

CWYUF has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $30.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWYUF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.87. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.16. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $25.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $154.14 million during the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 44.40%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. This is a positive change from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Analyst Recommendations for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit