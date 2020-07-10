SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.67.

CWYUF has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $30.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWYUF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.87. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.16. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $25.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $154.14 million during the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 44.40%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. This is a positive change from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

