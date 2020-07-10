Sowa Financial Group Inc. Has $200,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,079 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $62.03. 3,987,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,639,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.