Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $293.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPOT. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spotify from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Spotify from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Spotify currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.84.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $275.18. 47,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,751,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.05 and a beta of 1.65. Spotify has a 52 week low of $109.18 and a 52 week high of $279.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.75.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Spotify by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,661,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,299,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,651,000 after purchasing an additional 349,987 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spotify by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 759,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,243,000 after acquiring an additional 309,675 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify in the first quarter worth $30,959,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

