Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $293.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPOT. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spotify from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Spotify from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Spotify currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.84.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $275.18. 47,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,751,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.05 and a beta of 1.65. Spotify has a 52 week low of $109.18 and a 52 week high of $279.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.75.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Spotify by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,661,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,299,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,651,000 after purchasing an additional 349,987 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spotify by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 759,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,243,000 after acquiring an additional 309,675 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify in the first quarter worth $30,959,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spotify (SPOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit