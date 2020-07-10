SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWTX shares. Barclays began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,350. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $49.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.46.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,591,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.