Square (NYSE:SQ) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Square (NYSE:SQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $132.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Square is gaining on growing gross payments volume. Its seller ecosystem, which helps in strengthening relationship with sellers, is contributing well to the payment volume growth. Further, robust Square Terminal, Instant Deposits, Cash Card, Square Register and Square Capital are major positives. Also, solid adoption of Cash App in the bitcoin space remains a tailwind. Strong momentum across peer-to-peer volumes, Cash Card spend, Cash Card orders, direct deposit transacting active customers and bitcoin volumes are likely to aid Square. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, rising product development expenses and costs related to Cash Card issuances are risks. Further, accumulating reserves for transaction and loan losses owing to the expected impact from coronavirus pandemic on losses in future are overhangs.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Square from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Square from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Square from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.06. 2,303,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,399,362. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $133.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 205.38 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $223,140.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,696,972.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $554,302.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,366.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,574 shares of company stock worth $3,473,975. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 484.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

