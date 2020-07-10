Stobart Group (LON:STOB) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $69.03

Shares of Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.03 and traded as low as $31.60. Stobart Group shares last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 1,012,711 shares traded.

Separately, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Stobart Group from GBX 123 ($1.51) to GBX 39 ($0.48) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $188.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.64.

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

