Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.63.

SUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of SUM stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $16.42. 83,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.71. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.47 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $97,246.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,864 shares in the company, valued at $174,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 122.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 483.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Summit Materials by 248.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Summit Materials by 19.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $151,000.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

