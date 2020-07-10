Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.37

Shares of Sylvania Platinum Ltd (LON:SLP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.37 and traded as low as $38.83. Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 835,065 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 43.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $112.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46.

Sylvania Platinum Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in South Africa and Mauritius. It primarily extracts for platinum group based metals, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. The company holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb, Grasvally, and Volspruit projects.

