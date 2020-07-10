Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives $25.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.09.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYF. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,167.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurel Richie bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $424,440,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,848,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3,478,129.7% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,860,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860,724 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 172.9% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,708,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,157,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,721 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYF traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 448,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081,173. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

