Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGLS shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 287,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,265 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC increased its position in Tecnoglass by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 146,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 42,029 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 63,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGLS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,250. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.35 million, a PE ratio of -184.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.92 million. Tecnoglass had a positive return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

