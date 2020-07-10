Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 660.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 23.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 115,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 15.5% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Telecom Argentina from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

Telecom Argentina stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,217. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Telecom Argentina has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 0.57.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telecom Argentina will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

