Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) is Eidelman Virant Capital’s 9th Largest Position

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,464 shares during the period. Telephone & Data Systems makes up about 2.9% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.18% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 394,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,495 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 1,049.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 382,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 349,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.82. 8,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.11. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $42.50 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone & Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.42.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

