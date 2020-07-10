Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.7% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $383.32. 37,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $153.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.47. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $395.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.42.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

