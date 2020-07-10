THORChain (RUNE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.92 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00004809 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. THORChain has a market capitalization of $70.32 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.76 or 0.01980221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00185251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066935 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00115896 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

