TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.65

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.45. TomCo Energy shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 200,223,460 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

TomCo Energy Company Profile (LON:TOM)

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in two oil shale leases comprising five blocks covering approximately 2,919 acres; and interests in 7 mineral leases covering approximately 12,500 acres located in Uintah County, Utah.

