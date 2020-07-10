TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.65

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.45. TomCo Energy shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 200,223,460 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

TomCo Energy Company Profile (LON:TOM)

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in two oil shale leases comprising five blocks covering approximately 2,919 acres; and interests in 7 mineral leases covering approximately 12,500 acres located in Uintah County, Utah.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for TomCo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomCo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit