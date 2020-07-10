Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.19

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.19 and traded as low as $45.00. Topps Tiles shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 253,440 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPT shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Monday, June 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 646.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 42.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.04. The stock has a market cap of $91.94 million and a PE ratio of 36.46.

In other Topps Tiles news, insider Robert Parker bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($25,842.97).

Topps Tiles Company Profile (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles. It also provides adhesives and grouts; and tools and essentials, such as trims, underfloor heating products, cutters, tools and accessories, cleaning and maintenance products, underfloor heating products, and wet room products.

