TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.74.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOG. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of TORC Oil and Gas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.80 to C$1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

TOG traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.69. 664,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.42. TORC Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$4.78.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$107.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TORC Oil and Gas will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

