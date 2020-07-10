Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.52

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.52 and traded as low as $0.34. Torchlight Energy Resources shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 472,100 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRCH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Torchlight Energy Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded Torchlight Energy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Torchlight Energy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52.

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Torchlight Energy Resources had a negative return on equity of 69.96% and a negative net margin of 2,280.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Torchlight Energy Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

About Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

