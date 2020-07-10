Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 8,751 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 340% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,988 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Everi from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Everi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Get Everi alerts:

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Everi stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 16,263,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,092. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $402.72 million, a PE ratio of -282.57 and a beta of 2.73. Everi has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $113.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everi will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.