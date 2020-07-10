Traders Purchase Large Volume of Herman Miller Call Options (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 16,687 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,751% compared to the average volume of 344 call options.

MLHR traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 37,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,991. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39. Herman Miller has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $475.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.47 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $536,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

MLHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

