Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $126.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.54% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Trex’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TREX. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Trex from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trex from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Trex from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Trex from $116.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.58.

NYSE TREX opened at $129.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.71. Trex has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.68 and a 200 day moving average of $100.60.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Trex had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trex will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 56.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

