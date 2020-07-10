U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Raised by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 21,531.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,680 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,301,000 after acquiring an additional 86,704 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.1% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.46. The stock had a trading volume of 275,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,391,754. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on USB shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

