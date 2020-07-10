UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UBS. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE:UBS opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,952 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in UBS Group by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 43,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 19,488 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $723,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,961,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP grew its position in UBS Group by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 36,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit