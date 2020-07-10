UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UBS. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE:UBS opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,952 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in UBS Group by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 43,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 19,488 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $723,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,961,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP grew its position in UBS Group by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 36,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

