Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €25.56 ($28.72).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC set a €21.00 ($23.60) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($30.90) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of ETR UN01 traded down €0.40 ($0.45) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €29.60 ($33.26). 588,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a 1-year low of €20.76 ($23.33) and a 1-year high of €30.64 ($34.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €26.98.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.