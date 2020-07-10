United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.84

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

United Carpets Group plc (LON:UCG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.84 and traded as low as $2.71. United Carpets Group shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 44,185 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 559.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96.

United Carpets Group Company Profile (LON:UCG)

United Carpets Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises carpet and bed retail outlets in the United Kingdom. The company provides carpets; laminate and vinyl floorings; artificial grass; and beds. It also offers accessories, such as door bars, grippers, adhesives, pillows, and scotia and profiles for laminates, as well as underlays for grass, carpets, and laminates.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Carpets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Carpets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit