United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.84

United Carpets Group plc (LON:UCG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.84 and traded as low as $2.71. United Carpets Group shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 44,185 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 559.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96.

United Carpets Group Company Profile (LON:UCG)

United Carpets Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises carpet and bed retail outlets in the United Kingdom. The company provides carpets; laminate and vinyl floorings; artificial grass; and beds. It also offers accessories, such as door bars, grippers, adhesives, pillows, and scotia and profiles for laminates, as well as underlays for grass, carpets, and laminates.

