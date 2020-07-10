UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 203.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,422 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,461 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 988,331 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,194,000 after purchasing an additional 194,806 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.37. The company had a trading volume of 82,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.27 and its 200-day moving average is $282.78. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Citigroup decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.42.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.